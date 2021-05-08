Tranquility Partners LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $388.03 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $253.97 and a 12-month high of $388.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $374.50 and its 200 day moving average is $349.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

