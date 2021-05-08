Tranquility Partners LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,200 shares of company stock worth $13,040,460. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $139.12 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.50 and a 52 week high of $140.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

