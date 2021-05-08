Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 158 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $148.77 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average is $133.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.90.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

