TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TAC. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.03.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. TransAlta has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.20.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $417.45 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,491,000 after purchasing an additional 333,190 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,926,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 508,500 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,302,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 3.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,477,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 42,424 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

