TravelNote Price Tops $0.0232 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $49,855.83 and $19.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TravelNote has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TravelNote alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00068111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.96 or 0.00258247 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 75,772.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.85 or 0.01125344 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.13 or 0.00781993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 261.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.