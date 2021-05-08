Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Sells £1,939,982.40 in Stock

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) insider Ofer Druker sold 269,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.41), for a total value of £1,939,982.40 ($2,534,599.43).

Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 6th, Ofer Druker sold 123,173 shares of Tremor International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total value of £888,077.33 ($1,160,278.72).

TRMR opened at GBX 738 ($9.64) on Friday. Tremor International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116.32 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 774 ($10.11). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 704.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 481.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of £985.47 million and a PE ratio of 670.91.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

