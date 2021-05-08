Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ TRVN remained flat at $$1.63 on Friday. 1,527,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,932. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $262.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.59.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

