Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TCDA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. 238,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,939. The company has a market cap of $204.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. Tricida has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tricida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Earnings History for Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit