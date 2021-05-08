Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $9.59. 1,278,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,325. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton raised Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $36,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $36,861.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $142,366 in the last quarter.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

