Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TRIL traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $9.59. 1,278,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,325. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRIL shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $39,449.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,112 shares of company stock worth $142,366.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

