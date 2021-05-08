Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
TRIL traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $9.59. 1,278,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,325. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.27.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRIL shares. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.
About Trillium Therapeutics
Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
Featured Story: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.