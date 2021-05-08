Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.34 EPS

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

NYSE:TSE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.13. 534,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,312. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

TSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

In other news, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $173,301.94. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,037. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

