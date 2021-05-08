Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Raised to $159.00 at Raymond James

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $119.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $128.21 on Thursday. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.79.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

