Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$158.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$158.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSU has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$119.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$165.56.

Shares of TSU stock traded up C$6.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$156.31. The company had a trading volume of 84,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$121.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$101.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$46.84 and a 12-month high of C$157.94.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 5.6700001 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

