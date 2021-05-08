trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given New $2.60 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $2.40 to $2.60 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TRVG has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. trivago currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.60.

NASDAQ:TRVG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. 1,570,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972,871. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. Analysts expect that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

