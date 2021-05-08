TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.10 million.

NASDAQ TRUE traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,377. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $455.69 million, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.38.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TrueCar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.82.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,442 shares in the company, valued at $685,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,860 shares of company stock worth $215,097. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

