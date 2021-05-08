Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 40,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.19.

NYSE TFC opened at $61.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $61.66. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.