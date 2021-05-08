Truist Securiti Weighs in on Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REYN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

REYN stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.13. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,243,000 after acquiring an additional 459,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,818,000 after acquiring an additional 497,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after acquiring an additional 89,843 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,014 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 375.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.