TrumpCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $23,840.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $972,124.08 and $23,840.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 382.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070507 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00065843 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.57 or 0.00320919 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00041106 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.