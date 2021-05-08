Trust Wallet Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $27.63 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $239.73 million and approximately $27.63 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001629 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00067758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.10 or 0.00252487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 467.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.44 or 0.01170245 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00032335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $439.67 or 0.00749554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,648.55 or 0.99983799 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

