Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Trxade Group in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Trxade Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Trxade Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Maxim Group began coverage on Trxade Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trxade Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Shares of MEDS opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 19.89, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 million, a P/E ratio of 125.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. Trxade Group has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trxade Group by 120.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trxade Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trxade Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Trxade Group news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,252,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web-based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

