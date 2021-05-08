TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TTGPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TT Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of TTGPF stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

