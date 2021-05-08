Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

CNQ stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

