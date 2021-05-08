Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. Tutor Perini updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.800-2.200 EPS.

NYSE TPC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.68. 200,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,573. Tutor Perini has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $849.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPC shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

