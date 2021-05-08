Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TWTR. Mizuho lowered their price target on Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.76.

TWTR opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. Twitter has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,751. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

