Tyman (LON:TYMN) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Tyman (LON:TYMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tyman from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of TYMN opened at GBX 481 ($6.28) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 398.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 345.86. Tyman has a 1 year low of GBX 147.40 ($1.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 481 ($6.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of £943.92 million and a P/E ratio of 25.32.

In related news, insider Jo Hallas sold 78,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.60), for a total value of £336,919.44 ($440,187.41).

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

