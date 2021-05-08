U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) EVP Mark G. Runkel Sells 35,374 Shares of Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

USB stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 324,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

