Ubiquiti Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $280.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

UI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

