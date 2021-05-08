UBS Group Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €4.35 Price Target

UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €3.27 ($3.84).

EPA AF traded up €0.18 ($0.21) on Friday, reaching €4.63 ($5.45). The stock had a trading volume of 5,520,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.24). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.75.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

