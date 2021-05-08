UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BARC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 197.17 ($2.58).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 181.54 ($2.37) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 183.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 153. The company has a market capitalization of £30.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

