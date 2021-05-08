Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Sells $3,234,000.00 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $114.53 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.96 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.87 and its 200 day moving average is $128.06. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.05) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,709 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 113.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 20,461 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

