Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $151.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $160.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $114.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.06. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $61.96 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total value of $1,117,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,908,128.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,398 shares of company stock worth $11,143,621. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,947,000 after acquiring an additional 478,279 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,524,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,406,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.