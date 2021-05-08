Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UAA. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Under Armour stock opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Under Armour by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

