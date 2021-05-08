Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Trading 40.2% Higher Over Last Week

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $26.34 million and approximately $13,429.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 40.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00067176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.00252418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $676.31 or 0.01146292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 335.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00031069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $439.56 or 0.00745020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,996.02 or 0.99993666 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

