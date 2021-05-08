Unido EP (UDO) Market Cap Tops $8.25 Million

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $8.25 million and approximately $219,953.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00067419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00253196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 477.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $659.73 or 0.01135377 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00031134 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.85 or 0.00750073 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 39,742.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002187 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,322 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

