Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €28.50 ($33.53).

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €30.92 ($36.38) on Thursday. Uniper has a 12 month low of €24.20 ($28.47) and a 12 month high of €32.18 ($37.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.30.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

