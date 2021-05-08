Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of UIS stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,324. Unisys has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19.

Get Unisys alerts:

In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at $953,996.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $237,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,254.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.