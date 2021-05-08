United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $267.00 at Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $267.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.13% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.07.
Shares of URI opened at $347.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $105.26 and a 52-week high of $348.41.
In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
