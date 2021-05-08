United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $267.00 at Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $267.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.07.

Shares of URI opened at $347.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $105.26 and a 52-week high of $348.41.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

