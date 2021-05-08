Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Uniti Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.610-1.650 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,820. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

UNIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

