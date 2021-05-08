Unitrade Market Cap Reaches $16.87 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001006 BTC on exchanges. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $16.87 million and $2.25 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unitrade has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00080721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00064209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.74 or 0.00791086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00103617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,626.40 or 0.09536313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00044521 BTC.

Unitrade (TRADE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

