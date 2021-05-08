Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Issues Earnings Results

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of UNVR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,819. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.79, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

