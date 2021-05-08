Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) posted its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.26. 1,164,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,819. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 134.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

