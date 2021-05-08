Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.76 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a sell rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.29. The company had a trading volume of 494,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,968. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 99.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a one year low of $137.30 and a one year high of $262.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.82.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit