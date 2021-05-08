Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.76 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a sell rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.29. The company had a trading volume of 494,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,968. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 99.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a one year low of $137.30 and a one year high of $262.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.82.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.