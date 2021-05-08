uPlexa Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $35,213.00 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One uPlexa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, uPlexa has traded up 94.5% against the US dollar. uPlexa has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $35,213.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000101 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

