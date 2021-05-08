USDX (USDX) Price Hits $0.17

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007919 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00015939 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000108 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.