V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen increased their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average is $81.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of -691.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $90.79.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

