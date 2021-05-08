Value Partners Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,424,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 4.8% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $55,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $192.40 billion, a PE ratio of 125.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $46.69.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

