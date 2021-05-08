Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $234,000 Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CGI by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,466,000 after buying an additional 439,388 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in CGI by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,048,000 after buying an additional 241,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,954,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,039,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

GIB stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $91.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average of $77.78.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

