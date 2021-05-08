Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after acquiring an additional 413,872 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $3,290,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $19,085,256.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,210,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,106,642,580.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,803 shares of company stock worth $94,686,848 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $375.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $263.96 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

