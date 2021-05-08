Value Partners Investments Inc. Sells 942 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Value Partners Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $287.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $176.06 and a 1 year high of $287.77. The stock has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.83.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.