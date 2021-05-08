VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

MOAT stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.02. 434,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,568. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $73.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average is $64.56.

